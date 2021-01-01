Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1309 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2691 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 173K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 937 and 346 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 67.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +4%
636 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +30%
87.4%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
iPhone 8 Plus +171%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
iPhone 8 Plus +93%
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
iPhone 8 Plus +49%
258944

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +7%
13:21 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +2%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 +26%
21:51 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +2%
80.9 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2017
Release date December 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
39 (50.6%)
38 (49.4%)
Total votes: 77

