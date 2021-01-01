Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Apple iPhone XR

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (86 vs 78 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 173K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (692 against 636 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51
636 nits
iPhone XR +9%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +11%
87.4%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
iPhone XR +216%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
iPhone XR +73%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
iPhone XR +141%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +1%
13:21 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
iPhone XR +6%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 +43%
21:51 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
iPhone XR +7%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2018
Release date December 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

