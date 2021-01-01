Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Google Pixel 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1085 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2915 mAh
- Shows 25% longer battery life (86 vs 69 hours)
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (636 against 423 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.53% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 173K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|78.87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Pixel 3 +47%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Pixel 3 +53%
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173313
Pixel 3 +46%
252756
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (277th and 190th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +30%
13:21 hr
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +29%
14:22 hr
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Pixel 3 +7%
23:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|December 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 725 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2