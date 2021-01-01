Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.