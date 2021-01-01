Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Google Pixel 3a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 173K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Dragontrail
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|75%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 615
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~350 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Pixel 3a +3%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Pixel 3a +8%
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173313
Pixel 3a +10%
191286
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (277th and 239th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|11
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
