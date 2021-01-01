Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 173K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 75%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +17%
87.4%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 615
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Pixel 3a +3%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Pixel 3a +8%
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Pixel 3a +10%
191286
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (277th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date December 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

