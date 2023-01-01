Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A51 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 25 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 98.5% PWM 242 Hz 360 Hz Response time 25 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A51 631 nits Pixel 7 +53% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A51 +3% 87.4% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 23 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:34 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 11:29 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:12 hr 05:26 hr Standby 83 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A51 26:33 hr Pixel 7 +10% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A51 n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy A51 n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A51 n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A51 81.7 dB Pixel 7 +8% 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 October 2022 Release date December 2019 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.