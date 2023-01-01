Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 211K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51
631 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +7%
87.4%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1279
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
211716
Pixel 7a +263%
768394
CPU 63753 -
GPU 43839 -
Memory 43507 -
UX 62692 -
Total score 211716 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C -
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 812 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2023
Release date December 2019 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

