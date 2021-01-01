Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 20

Samsung Galaxy A51
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 452 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 173K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 346 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.6%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +41%
636 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Honor 20 +95%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Honor 20 +84%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Honor 20 +118%
377088

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic 3.1
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +1%
14:22 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Honor 20 +50%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date December 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
99 (41.1%)
142 (58.9%)
Total votes: 241

