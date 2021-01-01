Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor Note 10

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Хуавей Хонор Ноте 10
Samsung Galaxy A51
Huawei Honor Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (636 against 587 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (405 vs 355 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.65% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 81.75%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +8%
636 nits
Honor Note 10
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +7%
87.4%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51
111459
Honor Note 10 +85%
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 8.2
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2018
Release date December 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Huawei Nova 5T or Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Huawei Honor 10 or Huawei Honor Note 10
7. Huawei Mate 20 X or Huawei Honor Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish