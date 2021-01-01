Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor X10 Max

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (636 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (405 vs 356 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 173K)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 346 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 405 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +29%
636 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%
Honor X10 Max
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Honor X10 Max +56%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Honor X10 Max +68%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Honor X10 Max +80%
311254
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (277th and 141st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2020
Release date December 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10 Max. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
