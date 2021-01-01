Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nova 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 Про
Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 173K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 969 and 346 points
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nova 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 89.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +41%
636 nits
Nova 7 Pro
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51
87.4%
Nova 7 Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Nova 7 Pro +180%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Nova 7 Pro +99%
2550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Nova 7 Pro +124%
388373
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (277th and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Nova 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date December 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 456 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 20
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 9X
6. Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
7. Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
9. Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish