Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Nova 8i

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Samsung Galaxy A51
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 122K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (635 against 495 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +28%
635 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51
87.4%
Nova 8i +2%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +6%
345
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1286
Nova 8i +3%
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51 +72%
210739
Nova 8i
122411
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2021
Release date December 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 20
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 9X
6. Huawei Nova 8i vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Huawei Nova 8i vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro
8. Huawei Nova 8i vs Huawei Nova 7i
9. Huawei Nova 8i vs Huawei Nova 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish