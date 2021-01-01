Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Y7a, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.