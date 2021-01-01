Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Infinix Note 8

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 8
Samsung Galaxy A51
Infinix Note 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (629 against 471 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5200 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Note 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +34%
629 nits
Note 8
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +5%
87.4%
Note 8
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Note 8 +7%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1277
Note 8 +1%
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51
110916
Note 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
188634
Note 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 XOS 7.1
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Note 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Note 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Note 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 October 2020
Release date December 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 8.

