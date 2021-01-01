Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 128K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (86 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Thinner bezels – 8.83% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (636 against 554 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% higher pixel density (565 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
LG G6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99%
PWM 242 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 25 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +15%
636 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +11%
87.4%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 530
GPU clock 850 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +27%
347
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +94%
1286
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51
111459
LG G6 +29%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 +46%
187142
LG G6
128596
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 6
OS size 23 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +59%
13:21 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +38%
14:22 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
LG G6 +4%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +2%
81.7 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 February 2017
Release date December 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

