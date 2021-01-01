Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.