Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 211K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Edge 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96%
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 25 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51
631 nits
Edge 30
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +1%
87.4%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
347
Edge 30 +138%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1279
Edge 30 +123%
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
211716
Edge 30 +179%
591286
CPU 63753 164036
GPU 43839 178244
Memory 43507 106965
UX 62692 143794
Total score 211716 591286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 50.6 °C
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 812 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Edge 30 +4%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 April 2022
Release date December 2019 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

