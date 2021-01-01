Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Moto G100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Motorola Moto G100

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Моторола Мото G100
Samsung Galaxy A51
Motorola Moto G100

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (564K versus 191K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Moto G100

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +3%
640 nits
Moto G100
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%
Moto G100
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
351
Moto G100 +172%
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1307
Moto G100 +122%
2896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51
115053
Moto G100
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
191565
Moto G100 +194%
564083
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +14%
13:21 hr
Moto G100
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Moto G100 +2%
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Moto G100 +74%
37:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Moto G100
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2021
Release date December 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G100 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Huawei Nova 5T vs Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Motorola Moto G100
7. OnePlus Nord vs Motorola Moto G100
8. Motorola Moto G30 vs Motorola Moto G100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish