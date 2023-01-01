Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A51 Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 114K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 93.2% PWM 242 Hz Not detected Response time 25 ms 40 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A51 +47% 631 nits Moto G22 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A51 +4% 87.4% Moto G22 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A51 +44% 347 Moto G22 241 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A51 +21% 1280 Moto G22 1059 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A51 +85% 212319 Moto G22 114557 CPU 63753 33595 GPU 43839 16969 Memory 43507 25788 UX 62692 38644 Total score 212319 114557 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A51 812 Moto G22 n/a Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 40.2 °C Stability 95% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 812 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:34 hr - Watching video 11:29 hr - Gaming 05:12 hr - Standby 83 hr - General battery life Galaxy A51 26:33 hr Moto G22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 1 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A51 81.7 dB Moto G22 +6% 86.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2019 March 2022 Release date December 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.