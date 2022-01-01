Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.