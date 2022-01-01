Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (630 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 194K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz 223 Hz
Response time 25 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51 +49%
630 nits
Moto G31
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +6%
87.4%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
349
Moto G31 +1%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +6%
1277
Moto G31
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51 +11%
215882
Moto G31
194130
CPU 49711 59845
GPU 53719 39344
Memory 43824 35715
UX 70475 60917
Total score 215882 194130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51 +14%
812
Moto G31
711
Stability 95% 97%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 812 711
PCMark 3.0 score - 6370
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +1%
81.7 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 November 2021
Release date December 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

