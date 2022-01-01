Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Moto G60s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Motorola Moto G60s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (642 against 567 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 215K)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 353 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Moto G60s

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1075:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +13%
642 nits
Moto G60s
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +2%
87.4%
Moto G60s
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
353
Moto G60s +46%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1298
Moto G60s +24%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
215058
Moto G60s +50%
322545
CPU 63753 88978
GPU 43839 92181
Memory 43507 52966
UX 62692 85384
Total score 215058 322545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51
812
Moto G60s +66%
1349
Stability 95% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 812 1349
PCMark 3.0 score - 7428
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Moto G60s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Moto G60s +1%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 August 2021
Release date December 2019 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60s is definitely a better buy.

