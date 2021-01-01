Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Nokia 1.3

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Нокиа 1.3
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 55K)
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (636 against 404 nits)
  • 37% higher pixel density (405 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 77.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 94%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +57%
636 nits
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +13%
87.4%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 -
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 +214%
173313
Nokia 1.3
55144

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS No
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +3%
80.9 dB
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date December 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A51
5. Huawei Nova 5T or Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Nokia 1.3
7. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Nokia 1.3
8. Samsung Galaxy A10e or Nokia 1.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish