Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.