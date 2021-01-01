Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Nokia 7.2

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (86 vs 69 hours)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (636 against 580 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +10%
636 nits
Nokia 7.2
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +6%
87.4%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +6%
346
Nokia 7.2
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Nokia 7.2 +12%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 +3%
173313
Nokia 7.2
168624
AnTuTu Android Ranking (277th and 284th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Android One
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +23%
13:21 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +51%
14:22 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Nokia 7.2 +33%
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Nokia 7.2 +5%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (30%)
28 (70%)
Total votes: 40

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A51
5. Huawei Nova 5T vs Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Nokia 7.2
7. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 7.2
8. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 7.2
9. Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7.2
10. Nokia 2.3 vs Nokia 7.2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish