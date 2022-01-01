Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nokia G50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (642 against 530 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 215K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 353 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 91.2%
PWM 242 Hz 2358000 Hz
Response time 25 ms 42.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2367:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +21%
642 nits
Nokia G50
530 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%
Nokia G50
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
353
Nokia G50 +44%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1298
Nokia G50 +30%
1684
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
215058
Nokia G50 +49%
321483
CPU 63753 -
GPU 43839 -
Memory 43507 -
UX 62692 -
Total score 215058 321483
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51
812
Nokia G50 +21%
986
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 812 986
PCMark 3.0 score - 7086
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Nokia G50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Nokia G50 +7%
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2021
Release date December 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G50. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

