Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Nokia G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (642 against 530 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 48 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 215K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 353 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|252 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|84.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|91.2%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|2358000 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|42.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2367:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Nokia G50 +44%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1298
Nokia G50 +30%
1684
|CPU
|63753
|-
|GPU
|43839
|-
|Memory
|43507
|-
|UX
|62692
|-
|Total score
|215058
|321483
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|812
|986
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7086
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:54 hr
|Web browsing
|09:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|-
|Standby
|83 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G50. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.
