Samsung Galaxy A51 vs OnePlus 5T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (636 against 432 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 7.52% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 175K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 350 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.01 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|79.88%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
OnePlus 5T +11%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1269
OnePlus 5T +32%
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175798
OnePlus 5T +59%
279924
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (299th and 184th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|OS size
|23 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +31%
13:21 hr
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
OnePlus 5T +16%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
OnePlus 5T +4%
22:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2017
|Release date
|December 2019
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 525 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
