Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (636 against 432 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.52% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 175K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 350 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 79.88%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 25 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +47%
636 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +9%
87.4%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 540
GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
350
OnePlus 5T +11%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1269
OnePlus 5T +32%
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
175798
OnePlus 5T +59%
279924
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (299th and 184th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 23 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +31%
13:21 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
OnePlus 5T +16%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
OnePlus 5T +4%
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.1 dB
OnePlus 5T +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 November 2017
Release date December 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

