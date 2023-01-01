Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Samsung Galaxy A51
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 212K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (31:29 vs 26:33 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.3%
PWM 242 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 25 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51
631 nits
Nord 2T
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +2%
87.4%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
347
Nord 2T +135%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Nord 2T +119%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
212319
Nord 2T +220%
679000
CPU 63753 177715
GPU 43839 247492
Memory 43507 121942
UX 62692 135961
Total score 212319 679000
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51
812
Nord 2T +468%
4616
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 95% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 812 4616
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A51
n/a
Nord 2T
9841
Web score - 7292
Video editing - 5386
Photo editing - 19456
Data manipulation - 8930
Writing score - 13905
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 11:29 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 83 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Nord 2T +19%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Nord 2T +7%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2022
Release date December 2019 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
9. OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R
10. OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish