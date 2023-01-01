Samsung Galaxy A51 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 212K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 19% longer battery life (31:29 vs 26:33 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|85.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|193 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Nord 2T +135%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Nord 2T +119%
2798
|CPU
|63753
|177715
|GPU
|43839
|247492
|Memory
|43507
|121942
|UX
|62692
|135961
|Total score
|212319
|679000
|Max surface temperature
|42.2 °C
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|95%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|812
|4616
|Web score
|-
|7292
|Video editing
|-
|5386
|Photo editing
|-
|19456
|Data manipulation
|-
|8930
|Writing score
|-
|13905
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|23 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|09:34 hr
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|11:29 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2022
|Release date
|December 2019
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.
