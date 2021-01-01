Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.