Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (636 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 175K)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (99 vs 86 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.2%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +45%
636 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +5%
87.4%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
350
Nord N10 +74%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1269
Nord N10 +45%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
175798
Nord N10 +56%
273840
AnTuTu Android Rating (299th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 23 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Nord N10 +15%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Nord N10 +6%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Nord N10 +37%
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.1 dB
Nord N10 +2%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 October 2020
Release date December 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

