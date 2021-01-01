Samsung Galaxy A51 vs OnePlus Nord N10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (636 against 440 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 175K)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (99 vs 86 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.2%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|789:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Nord N10 +74%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1269
Nord N10 +45%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175798
Nord N10 +56%
273840
AnTuTu Android Rating (299th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|23 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Nord N10 +15%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Nord N10 +6%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Nord N10 +37%
29:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|December 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.
