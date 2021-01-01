Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo A74 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A51
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (646 against 481 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 193K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 353 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +34%
646 nits
A74 5G
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
353
A74 5G +42%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1290
A74 5G +25%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51
113284
A74 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
193951
A74 5G +72%
334300

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
A74 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 April 2021
Release date December 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

