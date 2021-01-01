Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (636 against 415 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (107 vs 86 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 346 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.4%
PWM 242 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 25 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +53%
636 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Realme 6 Pro +55%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Realme 6 Pro +28%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Realme 6 Pro +56%
269673
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (277th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Realme UI
OS size 23 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Realme 6 Pro +9%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +1%
14:22 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Realme 6 Pro +45%
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Realme 6 Pro +1%
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
32 (23.2%)
106 (76.8%)
Total votes: 138

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy A51 vs Mi A3
3. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A31
4. Galaxy A51 vs Honor 20
5. Galaxy A51 vs Honor 9X
6. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9S
7. Realme 6 Pro vs P40 Lite
8. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro
9. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro
10. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish