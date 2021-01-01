Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Shows 35% longer battery life (116 vs 86 hours)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 188K)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 346 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|114 Hz
|Response time
|25 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Realme 8 Pro +64%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1277
Realme 8 Pro +29%
1649
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
110916
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188634
Realme 8 Pro +51%
285262
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Realme 8 Pro +24%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Realme 8 Pro +50%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Realme 8 Pro +63%
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
