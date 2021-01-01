Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.