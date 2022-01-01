Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A51 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (630 against 566 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 23 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 213K)

Shows 56% longer battery life (134 vs 86 hours)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 349 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 25 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A51 +11% 630 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A51 +4% 87.4% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz - FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A51 349 Realme 9 Pro +99% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A51 1288 Realme 9 Pro +56% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A51 213298 Realme 9 Pro +88% 400589 CPU 63753 - GPU 43839 - Memory 43507 - UX 62692 - Total score 213298 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A51 812 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 95% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 812 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 23 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A51 81.7 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2019 February 2022 Release date December 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.