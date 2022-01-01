Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 213K)
- Shows 36% longer battery life (117 vs 86 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Realme 9 Pro Plus +2240%
8166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
Realme 9 Pro Plus +80%
2322
|CPU
|63753
|-
|GPU
|43839
|-
|Memory
|43507
|-
|UX
|62692
|-
|Total score
|213298
|505899
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|812
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|60 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +23%
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +27%
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +28%
27:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2019
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
