Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 213K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (117 vs 86 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +3%
630 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
349
Realme 9 Pro Plus +2240%
8166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1288
Realme 9 Pro Plus +80%
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
213298
Realme 9 Pro Plus +137%
505899
CPU 63753 -
GPU 43839 -
Memory 43507 -
UX 62692 -
Total score 213298 505899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 812 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +23%
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +27%
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +28%
27:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 February 2022
Release date December 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

