Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.