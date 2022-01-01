Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (640 against 558 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms 37 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51 +15%
640 nits
Realme C35
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%
Realme C35
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
351
Realme C35 +5%
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1297
Realme C35 +8%
1403
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
217976
Realme C35 +4%
226887
CPU 49711 71236
GPU 53719 24887
Memory 43824 64760
UX 70475 64509
Total score 217976 226887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51 +75%
812
Realme C35
463
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 812 463
PCMark 3.0 score - 7948
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 23 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr -
Watching video 11:29 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Realme C35
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Realme C35 +5%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 February 2022
Release date December 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

