Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 10x zoom
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (636 against 440 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 173K)
- Shows 24% longer battery life (107 vs 86 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 346 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|86.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Reno 10x zoom +105%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Reno 10x zoom +93%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173313
Reno 10x zoom +148%
430644
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (277th and 78th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|23 GB
|15.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4065 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Reno 10x zoom +7%
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Reno 10x zoom +38%
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Reno 10x zoom +68%
36:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 10x zoom is definitely a better buy.
