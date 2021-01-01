Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Reno 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Оппо Рено 4 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 173K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (837 against 636 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Reno 4 Pro +32%
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51
87.4%
Reno 4 Pro +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
346
Reno 4 Pro +71%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Reno 4 Pro +41%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
173313
Reno 4 Pro +77%
307385
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (277th and 146th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +18%
13:21 hr
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Reno 4 Pro +29%
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Reno 4 Pro +13%
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Reno 4 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 June 2020
Release date December 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

