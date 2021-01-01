Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (636 against 494 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 14 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
- Optical image stabilization
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 173K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 346 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Mediatek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Reno Z +18%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Reno Z +21%
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173313
Reno Z +21%
209384
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (277th and 215th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3950 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno Z.
