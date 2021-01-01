Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 87K)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (636 against 428 nits)
- 35% higher pixel density (405 vs 301 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 12.3% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|75.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +95%
346
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +57%
1280
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 +98%
173313
87653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|One UI 2
|OS size
|23 GB
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
