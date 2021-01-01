Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 87K)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (636 against 428 nits)
  • 35% higher pixel density (405 vs 301 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.3% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.4% 75.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +49%
636 nits
Galaxy A01
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A51 +16%
87.4%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
GPU clock 850 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +95%
346
Galaxy A01
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +57%
1280
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51 +98%
173313
Galaxy A01
87653

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2
OS size 23 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

