Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A04s

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04s
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (640 against 391 nits)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (217K versus 150K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (34:44 vs 26:33 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 80.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 95.1%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51 +64%
640 nits
Galaxy A04s
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +8%
87.4%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +90%
351
Galaxy A04s
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +17%
1297
Galaxy A04s
1110
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51 +44%
217976
Galaxy A04s
150915
CPU 49711 43206
GPU 53719 25138
Memory 43824 38540
UX 70475 42933
Total score 217976 150915
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51 +62%
812
Galaxy A04s
502
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 812 502
PCMark 3.0 score - 5734
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 11:29 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Galaxy A04s +31%
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +4%
81.7 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 August 2022
Release date December 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

