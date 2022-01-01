Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (640 against 391 nits)
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (217K versus 150K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 31% longer battery life (34:44 vs 26:33 hours)
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|80.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|95.1%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|25 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51 +90%
351
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51 +17%
1297
1110
|CPU
|49711
|43206
|GPU
|53719
|25138
|Memory
|43824
|38540
|UX
|70475
|42933
|Total score
|217976
|150915
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|812
|502
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|5734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|23 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|09:34 hr
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|11:29 hr
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2022
|Release date
|December 2019
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.596 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
