Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси А51
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (631 against 463 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (36:58 vs 26:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 216K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 384 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +36%
631 nits
Galaxy A23
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +5%
87.4%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
349
Galaxy A23 +10%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1280
Galaxy A23 +28%
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
216865
Galaxy A23 +23%
266103
CPU 49711 81885
GPU 53719 48510
Memory 43824 64789
UX 70475 71783
Total score 216865 266103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 812 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 23 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr 14:27 hr
Watching video 11:29 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:19 hr
Standby 83 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Galaxy A23 +39%
36:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 March 2022
Release date December 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

