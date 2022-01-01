Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.