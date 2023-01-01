Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Shows 62% longer battery life (43:08 vs 26:33 hours)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 214K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1022 against 638 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A51 and A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A51
638 nits
Galaxy A24 4G +60%
1022 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +6%
87.4%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A51
351
Galaxy A24 4G +61%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A51
1289
Galaxy A24 4G +41%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A51
214789
Galaxy A24 4G +68%
360788
CPU 63753 103750
GPU 43839 84782
Memory 43507 76824
UX 62692 93483
Total score 214789 360788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A51
812
Galaxy A24 4G +52%
1235
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C -
Stability 95% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 812 1235
Web score - 8027
Video editing - 5566
Photo editing - 15535
Data manipulation - 7389
Writing score - 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 23 GB 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:34 hr 15:31 hr
Watching video 11:29 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 83 hr 155 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr
Galaxy A24 4G +62%
43:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 April 2023
Release date December 2019 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

