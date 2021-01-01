Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.4% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (86 vs 74 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (636 against 392 nits)
  • 38% higher pixel density (405 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A51
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 71%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 25 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A51 +62%
636 nits
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A51 +23%
87.4%
Galaxy A5
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 -
GPU clock 850 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A51 +430%
111459
Galaxy A5
21018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A51
187142
Galaxy A5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 TouchWiz
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A51 +16%
13:21 hr
Galaxy A5
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A51 +55%
14:22 hr
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A51 +19%
21:51 hr
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A51 +24%
81.7 dB
Galaxy A5
66 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 October 2014
Release date December 2019 December 2014
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

