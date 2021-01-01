Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.