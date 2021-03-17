Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1454 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (111 vs 86 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 325K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G
773 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
84.9%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
625
iPhone 11 Pro +110%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
1804
iPhone 11 Pro +73%
3115
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G
325339
iPhone 11 Pro +39%
452351
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G
12:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G +23%
18:59 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G +90%
32:31 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

