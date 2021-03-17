Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
- Shows 37% longer battery life (111 vs 81 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 325K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|277 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
625
iPhone 12 Pro +156%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804
iPhone 12 Pro +124%
4033
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
325339
iPhone 12 Pro +78%
578096
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
12:55 hr
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G +32%
18:59 hr
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G +79%
32:31 hr
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
iPhone 12 Pro +26%
135
Video quality
iPhone 12 Pro +24%
112
Generic camera score
102
iPhone 12 Pro +25%
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
