Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 37 grams less

Weighs 37 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 394K)

84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 394K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 14% longer battery life (35:25 vs 30:59 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (35:25 vs 30:59 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (864 against 784 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (864 against 784 nits) 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 99.4% PWM 250 Hz 238 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +10% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G 84.9% iPhone 12 Pro Max +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 26.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:27 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 14:55 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 07:11 hr Standby 106 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A52 5G 30:59 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max +14% 35:25 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52 5G +10% 89 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2020 Release date March 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.