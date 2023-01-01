Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 51 grams less

Weighs 51 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (790K versus 394K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (790K versus 394K) Shows 41% longer battery life (43:44 vs 30:59 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (43:44 vs 30:59 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1049 against 784 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1049 against 784 nits) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 99.9% PWM 250 Hz 238 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max +34% 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G 84.9% iPhone 13 Pro Max +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 26.5 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4352 mAh Charge power 25 W 27 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:27 hr 14:55 hr Watching video 14:55 hr 20:14 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 07:42 hr Standby 106 hr 140 hr General battery life Galaxy A52 5G 30:59 hr iPhone 13 Pro Max +41% 43:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52 5G 107 iPhone 13 Pro Max +35% 144 Video quality Galaxy A52 5G 90 iPhone 13 Pro Max +32% 119 Generic camera score Galaxy A52 5G 102 iPhone 13 Pro Max +34% 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52 5G +11% 89 dB iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.