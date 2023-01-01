Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 99.9% PWM 250 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52 5G +22% 784 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G +30% 84.9% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 26.5 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:27 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 14:55 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 03:26 hr Standby 106 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A52 5G +21% 30:59 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52 5G +4% 89 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.