Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Shows 79% longer battery life (111 vs 62 hours)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (773 against 418 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 405 PPI)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G +85%
773 nits
Pixel 4
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G +6%
84.9%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 640
GPU clock 825 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +2%
625
Pixel 4
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
1804
Pixel 4 +34%
2409
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
339593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G
325339
Pixel 4 +5%
343086
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G +34%
12:55 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G +67%
18:59 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G +57%
32:31 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A52 5G
107
Pixel 4 +9%
117
Video quality
Galaxy A52 5G
90
Pixel 4 +12%
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy A52 5G
102
Pixel 4 +10%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2019
Release date March 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

