Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 4a

Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 269K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G
785 nits
Pixel 4a +1%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G +2%
84.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +17%
645
Pixel 4a
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +19%
1961
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
205369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +22%
329819
Pixel 4a
269245

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A52 5G
107
Pixel 4a +14%
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy A52 5G
102
Pixel 4a +9%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A71
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs A51 5G
4. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 11
5. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 12
6. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Google Pixel 4a vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
8. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish