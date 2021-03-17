Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 269K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +17%
645
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +19%
1961
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +22%
329819
269245
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (173rd and 255th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Pixel 4a +14%
122
Video quality
Pixel 4a +9%
98
Generic camera score
102
Pixel 4a +9%
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3