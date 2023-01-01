Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 394K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (969 against 780 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|98.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Pixel 7 +65%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Pixel 7 +80%
3255
|CPU
|120704
|203616
|GPU
|93965
|295372
|Memory
|70414
|108654
|UX
|111773
|142235
|Total score
|394466
|749787
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|1104
|6525
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8510
|10541
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|09:27 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|14:55 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Pixel 7 +36%
145
Video quality
Pixel 7 +59%
143
Generic camera score
102
Pixel 7 +37%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
