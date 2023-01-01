Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 7

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 394K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (969 against 780 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.5%
PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52 5G
780 nits
Pixel 7 +24%
969 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 825 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
630
Pixel 7 +65%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
1807
Pixel 7 +80%
3255
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52 5G
394466
Pixel 7 +90%
749787
CPU 120704 203616
GPU 93965 295372
Memory 70414 108654
UX 111773 142235
Total score 394466 749787
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52 5G
1104
Pixel 7 +491%
6525
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 6 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1104 6525
PCMark 3.0 score 8510 10541
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:27 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:55 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 106 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52 5G +6%
30:59 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A52 5G
107
Pixel 7 +36%
145
Video quality
Galaxy A52 5G
90
Pixel 7 +59%
143
Generic camera score
Galaxy A52 5G
102
Pixel 7 +37%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 5G +1%
89 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

