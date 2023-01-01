Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 394K)

90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 394K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (969 against 780 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (969 against 780 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 98.5% PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52 5G 780 nits Pixel 7 +24% 969 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G 84.9% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size 26.5 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:27 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:55 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:39 hr 05:26 hr Standby 106 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A52 5G +6% 30:59 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52 5G 107 Pixel 7 +36% 145 Video quality Galaxy A52 5G 90 Pixel 7 +59% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A52 5G 102 Pixel 7 +37% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52 5G +1% 89 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date March 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.